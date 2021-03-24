Regarding Mr. Ziel’s recent letter, some fact-checking is required about the Keystone pipeline. First, those several thousand jobs are at best only temporary seasonal construction jobs that would last for four to eight months. The State Department forecasted that no more than 50 jobs would be required to maintain the pipeline. Thirty-five of them would be permanent, while 15 would be temporary contractors.
The pipeline is not popular, quite the contrary. Many groups vigorously oppose the pipeline based on Native American sovereignty and treaty rights. Our government has shamefully ignored these treaty rights for hundreds of years.
Others oppose this pipeline based on serious environmental hazards. Water sources are threatened by the dirty tar sand crude that would flow through the area. Tar sand oil is thicker, more acidic and more corrosive than conventional crude, increasing the likelihood of leaks. In fact, since it first went into operation in 2010, TC Energy’s original Keystone Pipeline System has leaked more than a dozen times, in one case sending a 60-foot, 21,000-gallon geyser of tar sands oil spewing into the air.
As far as causing a rise in gasoline and gas products, the majority of this oil is scheduled to be sent to overseas markets. The gas price rise we’re seeing now can be blamed on the disaster in Texas.
So, we would be exposed to all the risks, all for maybe 50 permanent jobs if the Trump plan had continued. Thanks, President Biden. No words left for other issues here.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls