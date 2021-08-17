Passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by the U.S. Senate is a landmark in several different ways. First and perhaps most importantly, it has weakened Trump’s stranglehold on the Republican Party since he made a strong pitch for all Republicans in Congress to vote it down, and many did not. Our nation needs a strong two-party government, and Trump’s opposing this legislation that will advance our great nation in many different ways was egregious.
There is no question but that this infrastructure bill will make our great nation even greater. By opposing this legislation, Trump has revealed himself as a small-minded, self-centered tyrant who puts his own ego far above the nation’s welfare.
With our two senators, Risch and Crapo, both breaking with Trump and voting with Mitt Romney and numerous other Republicans to pass this legislation, we now have an opening for the Republican Party to advance in two ways. First, Republicans in Congress can once again vote their conscience without fear of reprisals, and second, they can stop supporting the great lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Primaries for the 2022 elections are coming up next year, and my hope is that the Republican candidates will stop pandering to Trump and pledge to vote their conscience and the things that will advance our nation that has always been great. This might just bring some normalcy to our politics.
James Delmore
Idaho Falls