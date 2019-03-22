I find it shocking the mayor and city council is participating in the potential loss of TRPTA. I feel councilwoman Ziel-Dingman is disingenuous in first stating “many cities don’t provide public transportation,” and “I am committed to finding a replacement to TRPTA.”
Why doesn’t the city devote some resources to assist TRPTA in complying with the FEDS and keep TRPTA.
I am saddened if I voted for any council person participating in this disaster. I did vote for Mayor Casper. Where is the mayor?
Mayor, get this straightened out. Unlike Ms. Ziel-Dingman you understand what makes a great city. Killing the public transportation is a step backward not forward. Remember we “did not really need a community college?”
“We will all be judged on how we treat the least fortunate among us.”
Dr. Paul Brooke
Idaho Falls