Everybody supports safe wildlife passage on US Highway 20 in Fremont County. That is a given.
The Fremont County advisory vote on November 6 is specifically addressing whether massive and expensive wildlife overpasses and miles of very tall and expensive mesh wire fencing are an acceptable solution to the voters in Fremont County.
A yes vote is not a vote for safe wildlife passage. It is a vote for overpasses and fencing. Remember that safe wildlife passage is a given and there would be no advisory vote if that was the issue.
A no vote means that massive wildlife overpasses and miles of fencing are not an acceptable solution to wildlife vehicle collisions.
Vote no and support the common sense, fiscally responsible, solutions proposed by the Fremont County Commissioners, as well as the sheriff, mayors and other elected officials.
Ken Watts
Island Park