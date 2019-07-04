Our political parties are dedicated to discrediting their opponents instead of solving the problems facing this country. They consider working together as voting to raise the debt ceiling so nobody will blame them for a government shutdown.
If you want to live, work or do business in America, then you should be equally liable for your fair share of taxes. Companies that have moved their corporations to another country to avoid taxes should pay an infrastructure usage tax. A group of economists and certified public accountants should be responsible for preparing annual budgets and tax laws, not someone who helped run a campaign for a politician.
America used to set the standard for education worldwide. Fortunately, we now have 27 other countries we can use as an example of improving our curriculum.
By the government's own admission, our infrastructure is decades behind in maintenance. Bridges are falling apart, dams are cracking and water/sewer pipes are rupturing due to age. We currently spend $645 billion annually on the military. According to the Stockholm International Research Institute, our defense budget exceeds the combined total $545 billion from China, Russia and six other countries. We could afford to transfer $100 billion to the infrastructure annually.
Abraham Lincoln warned us of the dangers from a house divided. Our politicians can’t see the Grand Canyon they have created. Someone should remind our elected officials they're responsible for representing we the people and not to be spineless puppets for their political parties. We need leaders, not politicians.
Robert Kast
Idaho Falls