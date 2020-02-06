As a long-time reasonable Republican, I agree with the Republican senators who have found President Trump guilty of both counts charged by the impeachment managers. More witnesses and documents probably would provide more evidence to support the charge of abuse-of-power (and likely additional charges), but they are not necessary to conclude that he is guilty; we can expect the news to uncover them in the coming days, weeks, months and years.
The evidence presented for abuse-of-power is equivalent to demonstrating bribery of a foreign leader, a crime specifically listed in the Constitution as grounds for impeachment. Happily, there is still time to do what is right and remove our president, who is trying to establish a monarchy. To protect the Constitution and Congress, their own branch, Republican senators should vote to convict President Trump of both impeachment charges.
D. M. McEligot
Idaho Falls