Imagine what a football team comprised of politicians would be like. The “Blue states” make up the offense and the “Red states” make up the defense. Pelosi and McConnell are our co-captains. Out to the center of the field for the coin flip they go. At the flip, Pelosi calls heads while McConnell yells tails. As the coin falls into a small crack in the ground and stands straight up, they lose. The next decision is to kick off (Pelosi) or receive (McConnell). Then Pelosi wants to defend the west goal line while McConnell wants the east goal. Half of the fans are yelling to kick-off while the other half want to receive and the head coach is wondering why they only get orange Gatorade and never green. The USA is penalized for delay of game.
Ninty minutes later and still no action, the half time entertainment begins. The band plays “United we stand, divided we fall” as the congressional brass section marches to the visiting sideline and the Senate’s string and wind section heads to the home sideline while the coach is still wondering about the Gatorade.
At the start of the second half, both kicking and receiving teams are on the field, neither one giving in. The officials penalize team USA for too many players on the field, and the coach is still staring at the Gatorade cooler. We just changed our head coach but without new co-captains, the results will not change.
Robert Kast
Ammon