Who is next to be vaccinated after the front line health workers and nursing home residents and staff?
The Idaho website for COVID-19 says the governor has an Advisory Group on Immunization Practice that develops recommendations on the practice of vaccinations.
The following are the first two goals and principles of the group:
— Reduce transmission, severe illness and death (from the virus that causes COVID-19).
— Preserve functioning of the health care system.
The Advisory Group has largely ignored their first goal, “Reduce transmission, severe illness and death.” The current Idaho priority list has as Group 1 the health establishment first. Group 2 are the essential workers, law enforcement, teachers, grocery and convenience store workers, National Guard, etc.
Reviewing the data on the Idaho COVID-19 website shows the following facts:
— People age 60 and older have accounted for 65.6% of the hospitalizations in Idaho.
— People age 60 and older have accounted for 93.5% of the deaths in Idaho.
Even the village idiot should get the next group after front line health workers, correct? The people over 60, and the people with severe respiratory, heart and such at-risk issues. This would quickly reduce the COVID-19 hospitalizations by two thirds and deaths from 99 to only 6 per 10,000 new cases.
Fortunately, they have recently come slightly to their senses and put nursing home residents and staff near the top of the list. That is but a part of the high-risk group. If you are or have relatives in the 60 and older at-risk group, talk to your state legislative representatives about this now. (Disclaimer: I and my spouse are in the 60 and older group.)
Jim Mathias
Blackfoot