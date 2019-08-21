It's time — well past time — we got off this left, right, liberal, conservative, Democrat, Republican and government blaming. Corporate money owns this government of ours, and they pay heavily to see their puppets do as they desire. We've been doing this, replacing one party for the other, only to repeat ourselves at the next election, and what have we gained?
A national debt, more concern over other nations than our own, starving children of other countries while ignoring our own, signs, words and flag-waving in support of our troops, while ignoring the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day and electing representatives more interested in supporting their sponsors than citizens of this country of ours. You party loyalists, put your loyalty aside and look at what your representatives have given us and vote for a real change. Oust all of them this next election.
Keith Nielson
Shelley