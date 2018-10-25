Overpasses are a better deal for taxpayers and cost less than detection systems.
I have a home in Island Park and have driven US Highway 20 in all weather and at all times of year. Eastern Idaho has both abundant wildlife and too much roadkill. I favor crossing structures to keep animals off the road because they work. Animal detection systems are less reliable, and are actually more expensive in the long run.
Why are detection systems more expensive than overpasses? Because detection systems last 10 years at best and require continual maintenance, while overpasses and underpasses last 75 years or more, according to 2009 research by Marcel Huijser and others published in the Journal of Ecology and Society.
Our neighboring states including Wyoming, Montana and Utah have cut the number of collisions with wild game by up to 85 percent by investing in building crossings so that drivers arrive alive.
Yes, the crossings require up-front investment, just like buying a house. But then there is minimal cost for 75 years, and you have a safe road. In Colorado, a $1 million animal detection system on U.S.160 was pronounced a “proven failure” and due to expensive maintenance, it was scrapped in favor of less expensive crossings and fencing.
We should invest in crossings because they reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by up to 85 percent, and they are cost-effective over time. Spending taxpayer dollars on animal detection systems isn’t a good investment.
Jean Bjerke
Island Park