Mr. Hunter has received a firestorm of critical letters from environmentalists over the hole that was once in the earth’s atmosphere apparently caused by aerosols. Criticism is one thing, but overreacting is another factor.
R. Grant Hunter impresses me as a rational person who has given serious thought to our earth’s environs.
While we should be very concerned over the environment, some leftists are bordering on paranoia with a “the sky is falling” mentality. It’s ridiculous to hear Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and other extreme liberals and Democrats espousing doomsday scenarios. Furthermore, it’s a ludicrous assertion that the earth will be destroyed in the next ten to twelve years.
There is no doubt that brilliant scientists at the Idaho National Laboratory and other fine research facilities will be developing phenomenal new ideas to save our environment while still permitting us to maintain a decent standard of living.
Also, it is encouraging to witness civilization being slowly weaned off of fossil fuels.
Lest any environmentalists think that I’m insensitive to our habitat, think again. I am the father of three sons plus I have nine grandchildren. As a responsible person, I have a strong desire to leave the earth in decent condition for my descendants and others for future generations to enjoy.
I’m a cautious optimist who believes that, barring nuclear war, our civilization will survive for a long, long time to come
Bob Ziel
Rigby