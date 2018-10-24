What a disappointment! Through their electoral endorsements, the Post Register had a chance to make a real difference in Idaho but chose the easy way out. With highly qualified, experienced (though not in politics) and deeply knowledgeable candidates running as Democrats, candidates whose obvious strengths were recognized by the PR editorial board, the board nevertheless endorsed conservative Republicans who will make no difference to Idaho’s “scroll down” status.
How many times do Idaho voters and the PR board have to hear “trust me,” and then be deceived, to understand that Idaho’s problems in education, medical coverage, infrastructure and a host of other problems are caused and sustained by Republican policies? How many times do Republicans run to the right in primaries, and then prove they really are that far right in their legislation, before we believe they really are climate change deniers, anti-education, and anti-poor (because poor people can’t contribute much to their political campaigns)?
With Pat Tucker (District 30 House seat) and Jerry Sehlke (District 33 Senate), the PR board could have chosen real change with progressive Democratic candidates. These are community-oriented people who are committed to Idaho and the real needs of Idaho’s citizens, including expanded health care and improved education. These are candidates who are not committed to the status quo and big donors, but support ordinary Idahoans and their needs.
The PR board could have endorsed real change for Idaho. Instead, they went with “trust me.”
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls