Post Register readers, have you noticed? The present editors of the Post Register are more balanced and complete especially in their political coverage.
The previous PR hierarchy appeared more liberal, leftist, and biased and seemed to ride high on the "hate Trump train."
I commend the present Post Register for its journalistic fairness and integrity — a lacking commodity in our present world. Also, a big thank you for your extensive sports coverage. Appreciation also to the Post Register for inclusion of the obituary photographs.
Keep it up!
Robert Tripp
Ammon