I can’t help but equate the nation’s health care workers with the firefighters who responded to the 9/11 attack. I’m confident that a lot of us feel the same. Every day health care professionals are working to help and protect people, often without adequate resources, knowing there is a significant risk of contracting COVID-19 and that the outcome might be their own death or infecting their own families. They, like most of us, know we are in a war we must win. News stories of whole communities applauding health care heroes during shift changes are wonderful and make me want to cry.
Now, more than ever, we need to understand how our personal behavior has a direct bearing not only on the health of ourselves and our neighbors but also on the risks we impose on health care workers. Most of us already understand that. However, for that small minority of people who are not aware, it’s time to set aside arrogance, selfishness (hoarding) and miscellaneous ideologies. I don’t remember hearing about anyone getting in the way of firefighters in the stairwells of the World Trade Center while citing their personal priorities, constitutional rights or religion.
Our collective response to the pandemic, and respect for those who care for us, needs to be the same.
George Redden
Idaho Falls