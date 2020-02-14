It seems as though the letters to the editor have become a political sideshow. Booo. Lighten up, folks.
We have a real entertainment spot in Idaho Falls, and it costs nothing except your wheel alignment. Forget Craters of the Moon. Go to craters of Idaho Falls in the parking lot by Good Will's drop-off point. Lots of neat craters to shake you awake and loosen your dentures.
Sorry to inject bad news, but 67 kids are out of school at Westside Elementary. Shouldn't the school be closed to prevent more cases and even a regrettable death? This is a bad flu season.
Lenorah De Angelis
Idaho Falls