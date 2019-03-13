Lawerence Denney, Idaho Secretary of State, forgot to include money for the 2020 presidential primary in his budget, that's $2 million worth of forgetfulness.
The real question is: Why is the state or the counties footing the bill for a primary election? The primary elections are not public elections, they are private elections, with voting requirements set by the political parties. If the political parties want to have a widespread election and use the government personnel and voting system, they should have to reimburse the taxpayers for the expense.
There is nothing in the constitution that authorizes political parties, George Washington even warned against them. Either open the primary elections to all voters or make the political machines pay their own bills.
Ken Durstine
Idaho Falls