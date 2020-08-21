I am a retired federal employee, and I am writing to raise awareness of the over 2.5 million retirees like me who have their Social Security benefits reduced each month by the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. Our Social Security is reduced by two thirds which means for me I receive $143 each month and the government keeps $286.
We are unfairly penalized simply because we earned Social Security benefits through employment in the private sector as well as pension benefits through public service. In our state, thousands of Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the WEP.
I, and millions of other beneficiaries, rightfully earned these benefits, as we paid our full share like everyone else and should be collecting them in full each month, and because of this law, I only receive only one-third of my Social Security benefits. I urge Congress to address these unfair provisions by enacting legislation that brings fairness and financial relief to those affected.
Gloria Clawson
Idaho Falls