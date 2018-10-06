This is to thank the gentlemen who stepped up and paid the bill for my groceries. It was not a small amount.
He just said, “Here, they are all paid for.”
I said, “It is not Christmas”.
He said, “That’s OK, just pay it forward”.
I said, “Merry Christmas. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”
And then he was gone.
Since then I have been trying to pay it forward every chance I get.
It is nice to know there are still good Samaritans out in the world today that are willing to help other people.
So, to one gentleman, thanks so much. I am still paying it forward.
Colleen Humphries
Idaho Falls