This is to thank the gentlemen who stepped up and paid the bill for my groceries. It was not a small amount.

He just said, “Here, they are all paid for.”

I said, “It is not Christmas”.

He said, “That’s OK, just pay it forward”.

I said, “Merry Christmas. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

And then he was gone.

Since then I have been trying to pay it forward every chance I get.

It is nice to know there are still good Samaritans out in the world today that are willing to help other people.

So, to one gentleman, thanks so much. I am still paying it forward.

Colleen Humphries

Idaho Falls

