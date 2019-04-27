Some pedestrians here in southeastern Idaho could use a lesson in safety when crossing streets and walking in parking lots.
Case in point, a few days ago as I was driving right in front of a major supermarket’s main entrance, a young lady literally came out of nowhere. She was texting as she walked rapidly into traffic lanes without even looking for motor vehicles. Fortunately, another driver and I were alert, and we slammed on our brakes. I opened my driver’s side window where I had a few choice words for her. I’m a gentleman, and I was firm but tactful and diplomatic.
Granted, pedestrians have the right-of-way at many locations where motorists are required by Idaho law to be cautious and to yield to walkers. Of course, drivers have to be very careful by keeping a close eye on them. However, pedestrians also have a responsibility to practice safety measures by putting away their cell phones, to observe traffic regulations applicable to them and to use common sense by keeping clear of moving motor vehicles.
I have nothing against texting and numerous other features of contemporary cell phones. I’m an old geezer who really loves and embraces modern technology, which I think is wonderful.
But pedestrians, be careful, please.
Bob Ziel
Rigby