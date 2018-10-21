People in the gap aren’t lazy
Over the past few weeks, I’ve heard over and over again how lazy those are that are seeking to get out of the coverage gap. Let me tell you my story. I am a mom of three in my late 20s. Through no fault of my own, I am single and raising these kids on my own. My youngest is not yet school-aged, so holding a full-time job would be near impossible between sick days, pickups, etc.
However, I am resourceful. I have an online job that is flexible. I make around $15-20 an hour for the hours I can work, and I am able to work about 20 hours a week. I am also getting my MBA online, so between the kids and the degree, I’m not able to work much more than that. Trust me when I say I am not lazy. I am working as hard as I can to be able to get my family into a better place.
In order to qualify for subsidies, I would have to earn $2,025 per month. Because I have three children, the number is higher than someone without kids. I fall short of that by a few hundred dollars, so as soon as my divorce is final, I lose the ability to afford coverage.
Thankfully, my kids are covered under Medicaid, so it’s just me that I worry about.
I have a potentially debilitating form of arthritis that can leave me unable to walk without medication. My medication costs $2,500 per month without insurance. I need insurance.
I don’t know all the ins and outs of the proposition, but I do know this: a majority of people looking for coverage, especially those with children, are doing the best they can. Most of them do not want a handout, but with our current healthcare system, a handout is the only way that we can get coverage.
M. Corpus
Idaho Falls