Facebook is stupid and the beginning of the end of American democracy. From its inception, I said to myself, "Who in their right mind would put their personal data and information out there for anyone to use for whatever nefarious ends they might concoct?"
Of course, Facebook and its paid advertisers will use your info for its own profit. Why else would they do it? For the good of mankind? No. For money. It is now one of the most profitable companies on Earth.
Quit Facebook.
Look at the havoc being done with it, including what the Russian disinformation campaign did to the election in 2016, and now the result is we have the infantile orange menace, which was their principal aim: havoc, to destabilize America and the Western alliance, especially NATO.
Putin wants to cement and expand his position of dominance in eastern Europe and reestablish the Soviet bloc hegemony over the east and establish the same in Western Europe. That's what Ukraine is all about; meanwhile, Dopey, Putin's slave, conspires with him to rig the next election.
Facebook is one of the ways he is trying to do that.
Kevin Jamison
Blackfoot