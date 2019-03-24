If you are in the habit of browsing the small weather section on the second page of the Post Register, you may have seen recent mention of Peter Sinks, Utah Located in the Bear River Mountains northeast of Logan, a few miles south of the Idaho border. It is noted for producing the lowest recorded temperature on record for that state.
It was discovered meteorologically in 1983 by Utah State University students, who, in conjunction with the Climate Center, left instruments in place there. Returning to the area in 1985, they discovered a reading of -69.3 degrees F(-56.1.Celsius) on Feb. 1 of that year. Middle Sinks, nearby, recorded -64F(-53.3 C).
Even in summer, no more than four days go by without freezing temperatures. Located about 8,100 ft. elevation, the sinks are depressions in the limestone formations that accumulate very cold nocturnal nighttime air. The severity of this microclimate has created a reverse timberline. Since it is too cold in the bottom for trees to grow, they reappear as one climbs upward out of the depression.
As well as the record for Utah, it is the second lowest temperature on record for the lower 48 states, only Rogers Pass, Montana with -69.7F(-56.6C) set in January 1954. So, if you happen to be hiking or backcountry skiing around this area, have a good topo map, ear muffs and hand warmers, keep an eye peeled for those sinkholes.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby