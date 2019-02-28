Thank goodness for Trina Pettingill.
After all these years she made me realize my moral compass was off. The Democrats have the right ideas, President Trump doesn’t.
I misunderstood that Israel was part of the Middle East. Then wonderful women got elected to office and enlightened me that it was actually Palestine. My Bible is wrong.
Let’s mention the injustice against Jussie Smollett. I didn’t know free speech includes lying and inciting violence. Must reread the Constitution. Also that poor Native American that was harassed by the Covington student. Shame on him for standing in silence when Nathan Phillips approached him.
And really, what is wrong with people that lock their doors and have fences around their houses. It’s like they want to keep harm from happening. I was surprised to learn the MS-13 gang was divine but border walls immoral. I was really shocked that it wasn’t immoral to abort a baby nine months in utero.
Sorry, I’m out of the loop. Got to go. Need to cancel my flight to Hawaii so I can get used to having none of that evil plane travel. I can swim, but the trip to Hawaii is going to be exhausting. Also must check on my cow Bessie. Hope she’s not farting. It’s hard work being a Democrat. I hope I get used to it.
Stephanie Mermigas
Rigby