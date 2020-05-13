My daughter and I have health issues that make us more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. There are times I go out into public areas, and recently there are many people who are not adhering to Gov. Little’s guidelines.
At all stages, individuals should continue to:
— Engage in physical distancing of at least 6 feet.
— Wear face coverings in public places.
— Stay home if sick.
— Practice good hand hygiene.
— Cover coughs and sneezes.
— Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly.
We respectfully request that you follow Governor Little’s guidelines as published on rebound.idaho.gov. This will protect us, you and your family.
Carolyn Abbott
Idaho Falls