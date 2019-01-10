A few days ago, I went to Mountain View Hospital for an MRI. I was directed to a locker room and told to remove all metal items. Though I seldom take it off, I placed my gold wedding band in the locker, got the MRI, returned to the locker room, dressed and left.
By the time I realized the ring was missing, the imaging center was closed. I checked with the admissions desk, but it had not been turned in. The next morning, I checked with the imaging center and admissions.
Still no cherished wedding ring.
My hope is that whomever found it and (probably) sold it, used the money for food, heat or other necessities and not for drugs. I ask whoever found it and still has the ring, please turn it into the admissions office. No questions asked.
Thank you.
Ed K. Hahn
Idaho Falls