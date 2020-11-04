Since when did Idaho become a state people move to so they can pledge allegiance to a person or party, not our flag and country? I grew up very proud of our state of the fact that my parents voted for the person they thought would guide our country best — presidents and governors. My parents voted Democrat, Libertarian, Republican — and so have I.
I will not stand by silently while some decide it’s okay to commandeer the flag-pole for their person and make Democrat into a dirty word or insinuate I am somehow not patriotic or American. I pledge allegiance to the flag and my country, and if my country makes a mistake, it owns-up to it and corrects it. It doesn’t re-route and call something bad something good.
G. Prahasto
Macks Inn and Idaho Falls