The State of Idaho does not have the moral high ground in its criminal cases against truck drivers transporting hemp that was raised by farmers licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and being shipped to Colorado.
A federal judge ordered the release of test results that identified that the confiscated substance was hemp. The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill legalized the growth and sale of industrial hemp, as long as it has less than 0.3 percent concentration of THC. But the confiscated material remains impounded, and Idaho intends to sell the truck, trailer and the crop, according to a report in the May 3 Intermountain Farm and Ranch.
Apparently, Idaho police have no compunction selling the hemp that was confiscated. Continuing to prosecute these workers for drug trafficking in marijuana is shameful. There is an online petition urging Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts to drop the charges.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls