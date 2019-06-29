It's that time of year again — fireworks time. For those of us who dislike the noise and commotion, it is not a favorite time.
City and county police will post a letter stating what is legal and illegal, the problem is, they do not enforce it. This letter will also say it is only legal on the Fourth and up to midnight on the fifth. We already have someone on Deloy street blowing them off. If this is against the law, why aren't they enforced? If you call in and complain about the early fireworks — here is their response, "We are too busy to worry about some moron lighting fireworks." I have personally heard this.
The police tell you they must see the person lighting off fireworks before a citation will be issued. Problem is, they won't come out to see. If I break a major law and the police don't see me do it--does that mean I won't be arrested? How silly does all this sound?
Here is another stupid part of this--you can buy illegal fireworks here in Idaho Falls as long as you promise not to light them in Idaho. I'll bet that promise lasts until the buyer laughs his head off and has them in his car.
We have laws. They should be enforced.
Bob McBride
Idaho Falls