Much to my dismay, I viewed TV news stories that the classic Christmas song "Baby, It‘s Cold Outside" is no longer considered politically or morally "correct" by the extreme left-wing political clique.
Really now, why is it that a cute, innocent love song from the 1940s should be banned?
Sure, the lyrics are a bit sensuous, but it‘s not in bad taste, nor should they be offensive to women or men when viewed in the proper context. By "proper context," I mean when listening to the song with an open mind, it should be obvious that it‘s a light-hearted musical conversation between a lady and her boyfriend.
Tragically, radical liberals are attempting to demonize "Baby, It‘s Cold Outside" with the term: "Christmas date rape song."
Here‘s another quote, but this time it’s from singer Dean Martin‘s daughter, Deana: "You know, it‘s a sweet, flirty, fun holiday song."
Well said, Deana.
It should be noted that composer Frank Loesser won an Oscar for "Best Original Song."
Also, this brings to mind the mean-spirited move to ban "Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer" because poor Rudolph was bullied by his peers. That, too, is ridiculous. In the end, Rudolph became the hero, which is a good lesson in life for boys and girls.
Many Americans, including me, have become disgusted and weary of so-called liberal "intellectuals" imposing their misguided moral indignation through censorship.
Whatever happened to freedom of speech and expression?
Times may change, but traditional accepted cultural standards, values, and manners in society should not be twisted just to satisfy the "politically correct" crowd.
Bob Ziel
Rigby