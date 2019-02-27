This may come as a shock to some people, but I agree with Trina Pettingill and other leftists that some GOP politicians are guilty of hypocrisy.
However, it should be pointed out that local and leading national progressives have their share of hypocrites, too.
Perhaps the worst hypocrisy of all from libs is their self-righteous claim that they are compassionate towards the poor, the underprivileged, the innocent, etc. when in reality they sometimes lack sensitivity themselves.
Case in point, a few weeks ago, the ultra-liberal New York State Assembly and Senate passed the nation’s first sweeping abortion legislation, which further extends the legal boundary of aborting a child. It’s known as the “Reproductive Health Act.” Sadly, other blue states will likely be following New York’s crass initiative.
This is a very sensitive issue where consideration and compassion for the pregnant mother should be first, foremost and paramount. But it is still fair to ask the following questions: Who is more innocent in society than an infant? Do they not have a right to life? Shouldn’t caring fathers, who are responsible, have a say-so? What about adoption?
In cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother’s health, it is understandable that abortion be considered under extreme, stressful circumstances.
Liberals, please give more consideration to vulnerable, innocent babies. Not to do so is hypocrisy at its worst.
Bob Ziel
Rigby