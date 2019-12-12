"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing," a quote commonly attributed to Edmund Burke.
Is this the situation facing Americans today? Our leaders need to set the example rather than be one. Honesty with integrity needs to be our platform instead of lies and false claims being made on a daily basis. America became stronger and a world leader because we worked together for common goals instead of being self-serving individuals. Without our two-party system, we would simply become another country like Russia or North Korea.
Since when does America accept the word of foreign dictatorships over their own intelligence agencies? Do the Kurds and Turks really have a relationship that permits co-existence? Is global warming really a hoax? Party loyalty has suddenly replaced loyalty to country and falsehoods are spread to support the desertions. I do not vote for a political candidate based on their party, but I do vote for America first. If our political leaders cannot work together, what will we become?
Robert Kast
Idaho Falls