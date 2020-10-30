Political parties strengthen democratic elections in the American government. When the American government’s founders created the U.S Constitution, they did not envision political parties forming. In the 1800s, the United States became the first country to include political parties. These political parties soon became set on broadening voting rights. Soon after, people who were not allowed to vote based on their race, sex, social class and religion beforehand finally could vote. Since 1852 every president has conformed to a party, whether it be Democrat or Republican. These two parties share the popular vote for president, which has averaged close to 95%.
It is pretty rare if any of the 50 states elect a president who is not one of the two parties. The number of third party candidates or congress members is low. Even though political parties were not an original idea by those who made the United States constitution, it helps others find where they stand with political issues and pick a candidate who would best suit their political views. When we started voting, political parties most likely formed because it was easier for many of the population to find what party best suits their interests and feelings and no longer have to research the candidates on their being, as they would already know where the candidates stood based on their party. So get out there, make your voice heard and vote.
Tanner Duke
Idaho Falls