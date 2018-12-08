Jerry Sehlke, in his Post Register article, added more data to my belief that a lot of politicians care more about their own benefit than what their constituents want.
Bryan Smith has a lawsuit against Prop 2. If Prop 2 is enacted, it may impact his law firm's profit from collecting late medical bills.
It raises a question for other Idaho lawmakers. Will you vote for Prop 2 to provide thousands of Idaho people medical insurance as the majority of the public supported in the last election, or will you vote against Prop 2 to support your fellow party member's profit margin?
Neil Burrell
Idaho Falls