Periodically, the New American magazine publishes current voting records for all congressmen. Votes are scored, based on “adherence to constitutional principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, national sovereignty and a traditional foreign policy of avoiding foreign entanglements.” The latest report reveals some interesting results.
In the House, Democratic representatives averaged 19.6 percent out of a possible 100. Republicans averaged 51.6 percent. In the Senate the Democrat average was 24.3 percent; the Republican average was 34.1 percent.
With the Democrat Party lurching to the left, low Democratic scores are not surprising. But for the party that claims to be constitutional and conservative, Republican scores are disappointingly low. Clearly not all Republican congressmen fit the assumed party mantra.
Regarding Idaho’s congressmen, Mike Simpson had a dismal 30 percent, the same score as Ocasio-Cortez. As usual, Mike does a good imitation of a conservative on the campaign trail, but once in Washington votes more like a socialist. Fulcher was better at 70 percent.
How about our senators? Risch scored a dismal 50 percent while “conservative” Mike Crapo was at an embarrassing 22 percent. Mike has some explaining to do. Many of his bad votes relate to our serious national debt and spending problems. He seems very content to continue kicking the can down the road.
May I invite my fellow Idahoans to pay more attention to what our congressmen are actually doing in Washington and hold these professional politicians accountable? It almost convinces me that term limits may not be so bad.
Ray Johnson
Ammon