Dear Sens. Crapo and Risch,
Why don’t you take the bold step of discovering how good integrity and ethics feel by opting to postpone choosing a new Supreme Court justice until after Jan. 20, 2020? You will have a clear conscience and will sleep better. How can you look at yourself in the mirror if the choice to go forward enables a national security threat to remain president by tinkering with balance of the Supreme Court, who he hopes will help his election chances by disallowing mail-in ballots? How can you sleep well by upsetting the balance of the court, which will likely kill the Affordable Care Act and its coverage of pre-existing conditions for over 20 million souls? Actually, it’s quite a bit over 20 million since damaged organs by COVID-19 will be pre-existing conditions.
Ideally, the Supreme Court should be apolitical and make decisions based on law and the Constitution, not partisan ideology. Since justices are human and were nominated by a partisan president and confirmed by a partisan Senate, no matter which party is in power, there needs to be a balance in ideology. It forces both sides to work together, not only on the court but in Congress and the administration, who must collaborate to craft meaningful legislation that can withstand legal challenges. I realize it sounds naïve to a hardcore politician to not desire all the power possible, but you are there for a higher purpose than tax breaks for your big-money donors.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls