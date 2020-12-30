There was a recent letter from Pocatello concerning the president being a cry baby over the election results. There is a reason for the old adage: “The pot calling the kettle black.”
We have listened to 4 years of cry babies, tantrums, foul language, and caterwauling. I never thought I would see such hate. We had Obama for 8 years. Were we happy? No. Did we behave like the hateful Left? No. Russia, Russia, Russia, impeach, Covid, burning, looting, destruction by the Left. Zero integrity exists in the Left. This was a fraudulent election. Whatever it takes to win. Hypocrisy at its finest.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls