In response to a recent letter by R. Chase, I have to take issue with his comment about a fraudulent election.
Trump started priming his base months before the election by stating over and over that he only loses if the election is rigged. Maybe he believed the polls, who knows. In fact, Vice President Pence assured the base that the Trump administration had an army of lawyers, lead by Rudy Giuliani, ready to go to court in case they lost.
Well, he did lose the election, and the lawyers hit the road in an effort to overturn the votes in the swing states. In fact, they filed over 60 lawsuits, without much if any success. Keeping in mind that many of the judges that heard, or refused to hear, these filings were conservative and some even appointed by President Trump. And to add insult to injury, William Barr finally had to admit publicly that the Department of Justice couldn’t find any evidence of any fraud or illegal votes. Nor could the FBI.
Elections are won and lost all the time, and about half the people usually aren’t happy. But the pot is already boiling, and adding more heat without any factual evidence is only harmful to a country that really needs to heal up.
If Mr. Chase has any information that the DOJ or the FBI could use, it might be wise to get it to them — time is running out.
L. Marler
Idaho Falls