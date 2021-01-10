While watching TV, I saw a journalist asking a pastor as he walked away if it was true he bought a private jet with Paycheck Protection Program funds. I wondered if this was true and read that Daystar, one of the richest televangelist networks in the world, received $3.9 billion in PPP funding. Two weeks later they bought a private jet.
I read many other stories that I found disturbing and wondered what happened to the separation of church and state. Churches received $7.3 billion from the first round, and I guess we’ll see how much from the second. You may be thinking, “The churches feed the hungry, provide shelter to the homeless." Well, maybe yes, maybe no. Since churches are not required to open their books to auditors in spite of their nonprofit status, we just never know how much is spent on outreach if any. I fully support your right to give your money to your church, but I have a problem with the government deciding to give my money to your church.
Bonnie Madland
Idaho Falls