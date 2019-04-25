I know the Post Register sports focus is on local sports and that is good, but to have no coverage at all on the Stanley Cup playoffs of the National Hockey League seems strange. Basketball and baseball and even pre-season articles about NFL football get some mention, but it is like hockey doesn't exist.
Yet, as a parent and grandparent of boys who played Idaho Falls hockey, I know a lot of hockey fans in Idaho Falls, and the sport could use some exposure. With teams all over the United States, and talk of an expansion team in Seattle and with the exciting performance of the Colorado Avalanche who just eliminated the best Western Conference team, Calgary, from the playoffs, there is much to be reported about the Stanley Cup playoffs.
I know I go online for the highlights but is that what the Post Register wants — that I and others divorce ourselves from the printed paper entirely?
Steven Atkinson
Idaho Falls