Praise to those brave Democrats who dared challenge the Republican entrenchment in this state. Pat Tucker, Jerry Sehlke, Jim De Angelis, George Morrison, Kristen Collum, Cindy Wilson, Paulette Jordan and others are my heroes.
They worked their hearts out getting their messages across, while their opponents cheerfully rode the “R” to victory. To those of you who only know to punch “R,” too lazy to look at other candidates and what they might bring to the table, shame on you.
How, for instance, was Medicaid Expansion approved, while three of its opponents – McGeachin, Zollinger, and Ehardt were elected? Oh yeah, you had to actually think a little on the Medicaid question -—no “R” here. Our electorate continues to disappoint.
Chris Staley
Idaho Falls