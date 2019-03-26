Dear Donald,
Regarding the massacre in New Zealand, were there fine people on both sides? Has your close advisor and white nationalist, Steven Miller, help you find a response crafted to avoid offending a horrible fraction of your base? Is that why, contrary to all evidence, you claim there is no rise of white nationalism? Is there anyone left in your cabinet or family who can explain to you how your words and actions might have implicitly condoned and motivated the shootings, as seen in the murder’s manifesto?
I remember reading an interview with Yitzhak Rabin, Israel’s prime minister in the 1990s, where Mr. Rabin spoke about how leaders don’t have to explicitly instruct fringe members of their followers to assassinate opponents or carry out terrorist acts. They can nudge extremists among their supporters simply by letting them infer that their actions would further their perceived shared cause. Sometimes it is what is not said as much as what is said, and both are usually intentional.
A week later, Mr. Rabin was assassinated.
Mr. Trump, you might actually be a white nationalist. More likely, you might be just a reckless, simple-minded xenophobe with limited capacity to comprehend and navigate complex issues. Either way, you need to stop relying on votes garnered by manipulating fear and hate. The alternative is for our elected representatives to step up and apply severe constraints. I’m still hoping Idaho’s representatives will step up.
George Redden
Idaho Falls