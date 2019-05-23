Great news from Sen. Risch that he intends to ensure support for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief that has helped battle the AIDS pandemic ("HIV advocates tour Idaho to gather support for Global Fund" by Brennen Kauffman, Post Register, May 16.)
Hopefully, he will do the same for the Global Fund for AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, since it teams with PEPFAR to save millions of lives and also battles the world’s three deadliest pandemics. Tuberculosis has now become the world’s deadliest infectious killer, while all three diseases are making a comeback in certain areas of our world. The question is, will we fund the Global Fund’s battle to finally control these diseases or let them come roaring back, killing more than ever before?
What say you, Sen. Risch?
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA