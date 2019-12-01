I have just sent an e-mail to the White House urging the president not to testify. He would only be made fun of and accused of lying under oath. The text of the call has been made public and the $400,000,000 taxpayer dollars have been spent. What else do they need to know? The proceedings have turned into gossip sessions of people's opinions. I have a news magazine that contains the whole text of the phone call. It is quite lengthy, as the two leaders talked about a number of items.
The media only shows a short part of it. As I studied it, I did not sense that the president was targeting a political rival. He was suggesting that an investigation be resumed. It seems that the former vice president's son had a lucrative $40,000 per month position with an energy company. The government of Ukraine was investigating said company for corruption. Biden has admitted stopping the investigation.
I understand this was done by threatening to have Obama hold up part of the $1 billion-plus of taxpayer money given to Ukraine during the Obama administration. We are continually told the Bidens did nothing wrong in Ukraine. If this is so, they should welcome a continuation of the investigation to clear their names. The Democrats are putting their own interpretation on the text of the call. If you can't beat him, impeach him.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton