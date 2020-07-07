When asked what type of government this new nation had, Benjamin Franklin supposedly answered, “A republic, if you can keep it.” It now appears that we may well be on the verge of losing our republic.
We have a president who has no regard for American law or tradition. In theory, no one in America is above the law. However, if you have the right connections, if you are a friend of Donald Trump, you are, in fact, above the law.
Michael Flynn pled guilty on two counts of lying to the FBI. But rather than going to prison like any other American, Michael Flynn has had the charges against him dropped. Even though the federal judge trying his case earlier ruled that he would not drop charges against Flynn, the appellate court panel ruled that if both Flynn’s lawyer and the Justice Department requested that charges be dropped, the judge had no say in the matter. The charges must be dropped.
Roger Stone was convicted by a jury on seven counts of lying and witness tampering. Now, due to his relationship to Mr. Trump and interference by Trump’s lapdog, Bill Barr, it appears that Stone will avoid prison or at least a large part of his sentence. In this administration, it appears that if you are one of the president’s men you are, in fact, above the law.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot