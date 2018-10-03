I’d like to thank Rex Priest of Blackfoot for referring to me as the “zielous” one. I’m a “zealous” person by nature and an extrovert, especially when it comes to debates with liberals.
I certainly don’t need to be lectured by Priest regarding global warming and other earthly climate trends. Many moons ago when I was the weekend weatherman at KIDK, Steve Cannon and I would travel annually to visit with meteorologists at the Pocatello Airport.
Conversations with experts in the weather field were always very informative and interesting. They’d say that climate change is a slow process, which takes hundreds and even thousands of years to evolve so I’m well aware of that fact.
Priest is a member of the “blame it on Trump” crowd. If there’s something wrong, then President Donald Trump is automatically culpable in their minds without giving the subject matter proper thought.
Democrats and liberals started the verbal battle with Trump where they threw down the gauntlet first. Trump fought back, and rightfully so. I could cite numerous examples of Democratic and liberal office-holders’ verbal abuses against Trump and his administration, but word limitation here does not permit me to do so.
What’s this nonsense questioning “stupid comments that Eisenhower said to a homeowner involved in a serious disaster as Trump does?” If Ike said something dumb, then produce credible evidence, Rex. Otherwise, your words ring hollow.
Bob Ziel
Rigby