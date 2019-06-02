A recent guest column in the Post Register promoting a woman’s right to an abortion, just like every pro-abortion article ever written, was careful to avoid any mention of the word “baby."
Instead, these pro-abortion crusaders choose to focus their argument on the woman’s body and her right to choose, and when they must talk about the object of her choice, they prefer to use the word “fetus." It’s a colder, more clinical word than “baby,” and seems to imply that an unborn child is nothing more than a non-viable mass of cells – like a tumor or a cyst – to be surgically excised and thrown into the nearest trash can.
We will never be able to have a serious, enlightened and much-needed discussion about abortion rights as long as these people refuse to even acknowledge that an unborn child, a baby, might actually be a human life.
Jeff Manship
Idaho Falls