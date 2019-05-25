I understand that you are adamant that every embryo become a living, breathing child. What then?
If that child has major medical issues, are you adamant that the family will have the financial, medical and personal support they need to raise that child?
Are you adamant in supporting quality, free pre-K through high school and technical or college education to enable them to reach their full potential?
Are you adamant in supporting mental health services for those who struggle with mental health issues?
Are you adamant that every grownup deserves a living wage for full-time work and access to affordable, high-quality medical care when needed so that their life is less stressful, and they have dreams they can fulfill?
And are you just as adamant in supporting a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines which can kill dozens and maim hundreds in just a few minutes?
If you care about every child born, do you care just as much about how every child lives the rest of its life?
If not, I find your words hollow and hypocritical.
Pro-life cannot end at birth.
Jackie Jeffrey
Arco