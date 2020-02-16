I agree with Douglas Hall's assessment of the roundabouts in the Idaho Falls area. I would like to see a little more policing of the speed limit but more importantly, yielding (lack thereof).
I can't tell you how many times I've seen people fly through the roundabouts without slowing down or looking, let alone yielding to traffic already in the circle. I have a much simpler solution to the two-lane roundabout problem described though: Just make the right lane for right turns only, then we won't have cars trying to turn in front of those in the middle lane. Easy signage and markings and only having to worry about getting run into from one direction, not two.
Ron Grover
Iona