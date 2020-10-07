The op-ed recently printed does not include the names of the author(s). That is the epitomy of cowardice and undermines their position.
The president of the U.S. selects a nominee and Congress vets the candidate and determines if approval is warranted. It matters little what Justice Ginsburg’s opinion was regarding the timing of her replacement because that was not her call. Plus, it matters not at all to me what these cowards think because their paradigm is narrow and skewed.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls