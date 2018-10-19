There have been many heart-rending stories in the media about people dying due to lack of access to routine, non-emergent medical care as a result of being unable to afford health insurance. Most people that have been caught in this situation were either working at low wage jobs that did not provide health insurance, had a disability, or had lost a job that provided health insurance.
Yet many still oppose the expansion of Medicaid in Idaho (Proposition 2) to this population of fellow citizens on ideological grounds. If emotional appeals fail, perhaps a dispassionate analysis of the economic benefits will prompt reconsideration.
A study by University of Idaho researcher Steven Peterson found: “The net additional gross economic activity (i.e. sales) created by Federal Medicaid spending will be $661.0 million, which in turn supports $289.6 million in total compensation and 5,389 jobs, including the multiplier effects” for 2021, the first full year of expansion, with significant sustained increases in all of those factors over the next decade.
For 2021, additional revenues from sales/excise, property, and personal/corporate income taxes due to this increased economic activity would total $20.7 million. There is also abundant evidence from around the country that extending health insurance to more of this population in the form of Medicaid is one of the keys to the survival of rural hospitals, no small consideration in a state like Idaho.
Please vote for Proposition 2 to save lives and grow our economy.
Dennis Finn
Idaho Falls